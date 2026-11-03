Boeing Announces Converted B767-300 Freighter Agreement with Icelease

Boeing recently announced a new agreement with Icelease for the immediate acquisition of one 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) and future options for up to two additional converted aircraft as Icelease grows.

Boeing plans to begin induction of the first aircraft in Q1 of 2027 and deliver the aircraft in Q2 of 2027 after converting the airplanes at ST Engineering's Singapore airframe MRO facilities.

The 767-300BCF is a medium widebody converted freighter with a range of 3,300 nautical miles and a payload of 57 tons.

Icelease Managing Partner Sigthor Einarsson said, "This agreement with Boeing to convert up to three Boeing 767 aircraft marks an important milestone for both Icelease and its Dublin-based sister company IAT Leasing.”

Einarsson continued, "The history between Icelease and Boeing dates over 20 years and includes a multitude of new aircraft deliveries as well as cargo conversions.”

“The Boeing 767-300BCF will join the growing managed cargo aircraft portfolio of IAT Leasing, which already includes seven Boeing 737-800BCF and other freighters leased to various customers,” noted Einarsson.

"Icelease is an important partner for our Boeing Converted Freighter programs, and this agreement underlines our continued collaboration to meet global cargo demand," said Lindsey Douglas, vice president, Cabin, Modifications, Maintenance and Digital Services.

Douglas added, "The 767-300BCF is a proven performer in the cargo industry, and we are confident it will continue to deliver value for many years to come."

To solidify the agreement, Boeing and Icelease held a signing ceremony on Oct. 22, 2026, at Cargo Facts Symposium.