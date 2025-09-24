ST Engineering Increases MRO Capacity with New Singapore Facility

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business has officially opened a new engine MRO facility in Singapore. The opening was confirmed with a ceremony officiated by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

An expansion of ST Engineering’s engine MRO operations, the new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility operates within its existing aerospace compound in Paya Lebar, Singapore. The expansion will help its Commercial Aerospace business double its capacity for CFM56 and LEAP engine maintenance to over 300 engines annually by 2027.

When combined with its engine MRO facility in Xiamen, China, these locations plan to exceed 400 engine shop visits per year. ST Engineering is also expanding its services to include performance restoration and full overhaul shop visits for both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

ST Engineering is expected to create over 300 new high-value jobs for its engine MRO operations in Singapore through this expansion. The company will also leverage advanced technologies such as AI-enabled hardware sorters and automated cleaning systems to boost the efficiency of its engine MRO operations.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to staying ahead of industry demand and delivering the highest standards in engine MRO, supporting both airline customers and engine OEMs," said Jeffrey Lam, president Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering.

Lam continued, "As airlines expand and renew their fleets, and with more new-generation LEAP engines entering into service, our new capacity and technology-enabled workforce will position us well to support airline and operator customers worldwide.”

"ST Engineering's expansion of its MRO activities for aircraft engines along with the deployment of AI and automation in its facilities will further Singapore’s status as Asia’s leading aerospace hub,” said Jermaine Loy, managing director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

“ST Engineering’s partnership with local enterprises is also a good example of how leading industry players can leverage Singapore’s vibrant and growing aerospace ecosystem to drive innovation as well as to enhance their business resilience and competitiveness,” added Loy.

ST Engineering was the first MRO provider in Asia to be designated a Premier MRO provider in CFM International’s LEAP open MRO ecosystem in 2023. According to Aviation Week Fleet & Data Services, more than 4,000 LEAP-powered aircraft are in service today.

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business supports operators worldwide with comprehensive airframe and component solutions. This includes 50 years of track record in aviation solutions and experienced teams of engineers and technicians across facilities in Asia Pacific, the U.S. and Europe.