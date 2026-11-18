The new VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) variant of Airbus Helicopters’ tactical uncrewed aerial system U010 Aliaca has been officially qualified by the French Armament General Directorate (DGA).

This qualification follows an exhaustive test campaign conducted on land and at sea throughout May and June 2026 in close collaboration with the French Navy.

This major milestone officially clears this UAS to enter service under the SMDM (Système de Mini-Drones embarqués pour la Marine) contract, with the first two systems delivered to the French Navy in September.

The U010 Aliaca—already DGA-qualified in its initial fixed-wing configuration—has been operational since 2022 under the SMDM contract, equipping patrol vessels (PHM/POM) and surveillance frigates, while also conducting English Channel search and rescue missions since 2023.

Out of 34 total systems ordered by the DGA, each comprising two drones, eight systems will feature this new VTOL variant.

Leveraging a common Ground Control Station (GCS) and operating system throughout the U010 Aliaca range, French Navy crews benefit from a familiar operational environment.

Scheduled to equip the French Navy’s BSAM (Metropolitan Support and Assistance) and BSAOM (Overseas Support and Assistance) vessels, the U010 Aliaca VTOL variant will support critical sovereignty and maritime security missions across the strategic Indo-Pacific and Caribbean, operating from homeports in:

New Caledonia

French Polynesia

Réunion

Martinique

Airbus Helicopters Head of Uncrewed Aerial Systems Victor Gerin-Roze said, “The DGA qualification is a major milestone and it reflects the trust placed in the performance of our technology.”

Gerin-Roze added, “It also highlights the successful collaboration between our teams, the DGA, and the French Navy. This joint effort has allowed us to deliver a mature, safe, and highly capable VTOL asset, ready for immediate operational deployment."

