Airbus Helicopters to Provide VSR700 Uncrewed Aerial Systems for French Navy

Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group has secured a contract from the French Armament General Directorate (DGA) to deliver six VSR700 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to be used by the French Navy from 2028 on.

The VSR700 uncrewed aerial system is dual use and takes inspiration from the Cabri G2 from Hélicoptères Guimbal, a crewed vehicle.

To develop a version for the naval military, testing was completed with Naval Group in the frame of the French Navy and DGA SDAM (Système de drone aérien de la Marine) program. This includes testing over land and sea.

A key function of the VSR700 is the ability to extend intelligence gathering capabilities of crewed vehicles, allowing for longer-endurance surveillance missions. This is demonstrated through the HTeaming solution, which enables the VSR700 to work with crewed helicopters.

With the ability to accommodate different long-range and high-performance sensors, the VSR700 can be used in missions like:

Logistics

Armed scout

Firefighting

Disaster relief

The French Navy plans to use the VSR700 in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) configuration. This features:

AIS (Automatic Identification System) receiver

Electro optical system

Surveillance radar

Naval Group’s role is integrating the VSR700 into the French Navy’s ship architecture and interconnecting it with the combat system using the Steeris Mission System.

CEO of Airbus Helicopters Bruno Even said, “We are honored that the French Ministry for the Armed Forces has decided to launch the next phase of the VSR700 program with serial production for France and future export customers within the frame of the agreement signed at the Paris Air Show in 2025.”

Even continued, “Airbus Helicopters is fully committed to delivering this much-needed operational capability. Our teams are focused on providing the French Navy with a reliable, high-performance tool that enhances their sovereignty and mission success.”

“To ensure the success of this next chapter, we have established a new industrial setup specifically designed for serial production,” added Even, “This structure allows us to adapt to the specificities of the UAS market and to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of aeronautical safety and performance.”

