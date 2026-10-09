GE Aerospace Highlights GEK800 Turbofan Program Milestone with Kratos

GE Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. have released milestone updates on the ongoing GEK800 turbofan cruise missile propulsion system program.

The companies recently tested GEK800 Serial Number 1 at the X-58 test facility, which resulted in a successful ignition, achieving a 100% success rate for this development phase.

Now, a new testing campaign for the next phase of the program can begin, as the successful X-58 test has confirmed that the GEK800 is ready for integration after validating its reliability and technological architecture.

The GEK800 turbofan cruise missile propulsion system program aims to lower lifecycle costs without sacrificing performance, so contractors can produce next-gen missile solutions for government procurement programs.

Once ready for implementation, the GEK800 engine is designed to support a more affordable cruise missile with high performance and long-range, stand-off strike capabilities.

Vice President of Kratos’ Defense Engine Portfolio Chris Rawlings said, “The combined Kratos, GE Aerospace, and Government test team has demonstrated exceptional focus, discipline, and schedule execution.”

Rawlings noted, “This team sets the benchmark for operational efficiency and provides a refreshing reminder that our nation can develop turbine engines affordably and at pace.”

General Manager of Edison Works Advanced Combat Engines at GE Aerospace Jorge Perez said, “With this latest milestone, the GEK800 engine continues to demonstrate strong performance and durability.”

“Our collaboration with Kratos is delivering a highly capable propulsion system designed to meet the demanding requirements of cruise missile applications,” added Perez.

President of Kratos’ Turbine Technologies Division Stacey Rock said, “Kratos continues to achieve milestones and accelerate program schedules as we prepare for large volume production of our GEK800 engine to support advanced cruise missile systems.”