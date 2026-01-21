Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace Showcase Rotating Detonation Ramjet

Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace are sharing the results of engine tests evaluating the use of a liquid-fueled rotating detonation ramjet in hypersonic missiles.

The rotating detonation ramjet works by combusting air and fuel using detonation waves.

This allows the propulsion system to achieve higher thrust—enabling supersonic and hypersonic speed. This makes it easier to engage high-value targets that are time sensitive.

To showcase how an air-breathing rotating detonation ramjet is able to operate for missile applications, the two companies completed direct connect tests at GE’s Aerospace Research Center in Niskayuna, New York, such as:

Ramjet ignition

Cruise conditions

During these tests, air was injected into the inlet to simulate supersonic flight at different altitudes and speeds, highlighting how this ramjet mitigates risk of combustion challenges in the thin air of especially high cruising altitudes.

The ramjet achieves this by using GE Aerospace’s rotating detonation combustion system and Lockheed Martin’s tactical inlet that enables high-speed airflow to the combustor.

Key benefits that the rotating detonation ramjet offers include:

Faster speeds, including at hypersonic speeds

Farther range of flight

Improved fuel efficiency

The better fuel efficiency results largely from the ramjet’s compact design, which also increases payload capacity.

Since it’s more fuel efficient and features better thrust generation, the range is also extended. The ramjet requires smaller boosters as well, since it achieves ignition at a lower speed than normal.

“GE Aerospace’s hypersonic capabilities continue to advance at a rapid pace, and this collaboration with Lockheed Martin is another step forward in our journey,” said Mark Rettig, vice president and general manager of Edison Works Advanced Programs at GE Aerospace.

Rettig continued, “The testing on the rotating detonation ramjet and inlet exceeded expectations, and we are excited about this collaboration to continue maturing our advanced air-breathing hypersonic propulsion technologies.”

"Following two years of internal investment, this demonstration is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation and joint commitment to get affordable capability into the hands of warfighters at the speed of relevance,” said Randy Crites, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs.

Crites added, “This compact ramjet applies Lockheed Martin’s expertise in ramjet inlets and offers extended range at extreme speeds. We’re committed to delivering a propulsion system that advances America’s hypersonic capability in an intensifying threat environment.”

This is the first time GE Aerospace and Lockheed Martin are collaborating under a joint technology development agreement. They plan to continue ramjet maturation in 2026.