MANTECH Joins Lockheed Martin to Develop AI-Driven Sustainment for US Combat Aircraft

A new strategic teaming partnership between MANTECH and Lockheed Martin was recently announced, stipulating that the organizations will integrate AI-driven sustainment solutions into the United States’ fleet of combat aircraft.

This will allow Lockheed Martin and MANTECH to support both next-generation and legacy aircraft while maintaining high security standards. Services that the agreement will cover include:

Predictive maintenance

Enhanced mission availability

Real-time performance monitoring

Improved logistics support

Lockheed Martin will provide use of the company’s AI Factory, while MANTECH will leverage its expertise in areas like”

Enterprise modernization

Defense analytics

Secure mission integration

“This collaboration between Lockheed Martin and MANTECH will generate a unified team of strengths, capable of creating resilient sustainment ecosystems that can be projected to America and its allies around the world,” said Nicholas Smythe, vice president, Business Development for Sustainment at Lockheed Martin.

MANTECH Defense Sector President David Hathaway said, “This partnership delivers the real-time performance needed to maximize the readiness and operational lifespan of the U.S. combat aircraft fleet.”