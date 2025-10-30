Lockheed Martin to Implement Generative AI from Google Public Sector

Lockheed Martin has announced a plan to integrate Google’s generative AI models, including Gemini models, into the company’s AI Factory in collaboration with Google Public Sector.

This will involve implementing Google's AI tools within Lockheed Martin's premises, ensuring they’re available to staff across the company, without compromising secure, air-gapped environments.

The effort could help Lockheed Martin's teams use advanced, data-driven solutions, while ensuring all operations adhere to traditional security and mission assurance requirements that national security applications require.

The collaboration aims to increase speed and efficiency of Lockheed Martin AI Factory operations by applying generative AI.

By doing so, the company plans to develop secure, safe and trustworthy AI to advance 21st Century Security solutions across sectors like:

Aerospace

Space exploration

Cybersecurity

A few benefits that the use of generative AI could bring to Lockheed Martin include:

Faster multi-modal data analysis : Rapidly processing and analyzing datasets to identify patterns, anomalies and critical insights in minutes.

: Rapidly processing and analyzing datasets to identify patterns, anomalies and critical insights in minutes. Advanced research and development : Streamlining exploration of novel materials, designs, and software to accelerate technology development cycles.

: Streamlining exploration of novel materials, designs, and software to accelerate technology development cycles. Optimized logistics: Improving supply chain management and logistical planning by intelligently allocating resources and optimizing routes.

“Collaborating with Google Public Sector to bring Gemini on-premises underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, secure AI capabilities that directly support our mission-critical programs,” said Greg Forrest, vice president of AI Foundations and Commercialization at Lockheed Martin.

Forrest added, “This initiative equips our engineers with powerful tools—safely and at scale—to accelerate innovation in support of our business and critical missions,.

In the first phase, Google will integrate its AI technologies into Lockheed Martin's unclassified on-premise environment, giving access to Google's suite of AI tools using Google Gemini on Google Distributed Cloud.

"Our collaboration with Lockheed Martin is a testament to our joint commitment to bringing the power of generative AI to meet the needs of our public sector customers,” said Jim Kelly, vice president of Federal, Google Public Sector.

Kelly continued, “We are proud to take yet another industry-leading step with Lockheed Martin to deploy the most advanced AI tools to support government agencies, while adhering to the absolute highest standards of security and data governance.”