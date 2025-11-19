Embraer Shares Plans to Empower A-29 Super Tucano To Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems

Embraer recently announced plans to grow the mission portfolio of the A-29 Super Tucano to make it more effective at countering threats from unmanned aerial systems and vehicles.

The Operational Concept (CONOPS) shared by Embraer showcases how the company plans to use both existing A-29 features as well as new sensors, such as:

Datalinks for receiving initial target coordinates and cueing

Laser-guided rockets and wing-mounted .50 machine guns

Electro-Optical/ Infra-Red (EO/IR) sensor for laser tracking and designation

This will allow operators to use the aircraft to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) missions.

“We continue to expand the A-29’s capabilities to address the most recent challenges faced by many nations worldwide,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, “The continued challenges in modern warfare and the recent conflicts worldwide have shown the urgent need for solutions to fight drones.”

He continued, “The A-29 is the ideal tool to counter UAS effectively and at low cost, adding to the aircraft’s already extensive mission set that includes close air support, armed reconnaissance, advanced training, and many others.”

The A-29 Super Tucano can perform operations from unimproved runways and at forward operating bases, including austere environments and rugged terrain.

The aircraft maintains an economical life cycle cost with reduced maintenance requirements without sacrificing efficiency or operational flexibility. It currently has more than 600,000 flight hours and is in use by 22 air forces globally.

The A-29 Super Tucano’s mission capabilities include:

Advanced pilot training

Close Air Support (CAS)

Air patrol

Air interdiction

Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training

Armed Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Border surveillance

Air escort

Key features of the A-29 Super Tucano include: