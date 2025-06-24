Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano Reaches 600,000 Flight Hours

During the Paris Air Show, Embraer celebrated a milestone in the history of the A-29 Super Tucano. The aircraft fleet in service achieved 600,000 flight hours.

“It is a privilege to share this key achievement in the successful trajectory of the leading aircraft in its category. The A-29 Super Tucano is the only light attack, armed reconnaissance, and advanced training turboprop aircraft in production, with proven performance in combat around the world,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

The A-29 offers a range of missions such as Advanced Pilot Training, CAS, Air Patrol, Air Interdiction, JTAC Training, Armed ISR, Border Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Air Escort.

Recently acquired by Portugal, the A-29N Super Tucano—a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) interoperable variant—demonstrates the platform’s versatility and adaptability. Equipped with advanced avionics, specialized communication systems, and enhanced capabilities, the aircraft is designed to meet NATO’s requirements.

The A-29 Super Tucano is equipped with technology for precise target identification, weapons systems and a communications suite. Its capability is enhanced by advanced human-machine interface (HMI) avionics systems integrated into an airframe capable of operating from unpaved runways, in austere environments and with little infrastructure.

The aircraft has reduced maintenance requirements and offers high levels of reliability, availability and structural integrity, with low life cycle costs.