Sweden Adds Four Embraer C-390 Millennium to Defense Fleet

The Kingdom of Sweden recently announced that it has acquired four Embraer C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. The contract also includes seven more purchase options, allowing for additional European nations to make similar acquisitions in the future.

This order supports the trilateral European defense partnership between Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands centering on the C-390 Millennium platform, which aims to:

Foster joint procurement

Enhance interoperability

Maintain long-term cooperation

Swedish Air Force Commander Major General Jonas Wikman hosted a ceremony celebrating the order at Uppsala Air Base, which was attended by Mr. Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence of Sweden. Other attendees included defense representatives from C-390 operators such as:

Austria

Brazil

Czech Republic

Hungary

The Netherlands,

Portugal

With this acquisition, Sweden joins other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) members in the strategic partnership established by the Netherlands and Austria, who collectively ordered nine C-390s in 2024.

The C-390 Millennium will aid Sweden in improving its operational capabilities and interoperability while benefiting from European synergies in training and lifecycle support.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in the modernization and strengthening of the Swedish Air Force. With the C-390 Millennium, I am convinced we will increase our operational efficiency while enhancing interoperability with our European partners.” said Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence of Sweden.

“We are honored to welcome Sweden to the C-390 Millennium family,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, “This partnership reinforces the aircraft’s growing reputation as the new standard for tactical airlift in Europe and among NATO nations.”

He continued, “With the C-390 Millennium, Embraer has brought together the best of aerospace technology to provide Sweden with an aircraft capable of performing the most demanding missions—anytime, anywhere.”

“Since 2024, we have understood how much of a strategic asset the C-390 represents in enhancing our operational capabilities. We are delighted to count Sweden among our partners—a country renowned for its expertise in air operations. Together, we will make the most of this next-generation aircraft to strengthen security across Europe,” said Gijs Tuinman, Minister for Arms Procurement and Personnel of the Netherlands.

“We are delighted to welcome Sweden into our European partnership. Together, we will set new standards of efficiency and interoperability for our most demanding missions in the decades to come,” said Lieutenant General Harald Vodosek, National Armaments Director of the Austrian Armed Forces.

The C-390 Millennium has demonstrated a 99% mission capability rate and 99% mission completion rates with the current fleet in operation. This includes operation with:

The Brazilian Air Force, since 2019

The Portuguese Air Force, since 2023

The Hungarian Air Force, since 2024

The C-390 can carry a payload of 26 tons and flies at a speed of 470 knots. Since it also has exceptionally long range, it’s capable of missions like: