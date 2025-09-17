Skunk Works and FalconWorks to Collaborate on Uncrewed Autonomous Air Systems

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and BAE Systems FalconWorks have announced that they’re partnering to develop a range of uncrewed autonomous air systems. The announcement was made at DSEI global defense conference in the United Kingdom.

The two companies’ advanced research and development divisions will work together on a common design that can be rapidly deployed and modulated to deliver a range of effects, including disruptive capabilities.

Drawing on both organizations’ design, prototyping and advanced manufacturing expertise, the collaboration will focus on producing a cost-effective system with multiple launch options that’s easy to deploy.

It will initially focus on electronic warfare and attack capability that offers disruptive capabilities and complements the survivability of current crewed combat aircraft.

The initial system will be adaptable for different missions, with multiple launch options such as:

Air drop

Ground launch

Maritime launch

Launch from a wide-body logistic aircraft

More and more nations and companies are scaling up the development of crewed and uncrewed assets to address the requirements of today's battlespace. This includes the ability to quickly develop and field affordable combat mass to support existing frontline combat platforms.

"We're pleased to join forces with BAE Systems, combining our expertise in rapid prototyping and advanced development to deliver game-changing capabilities," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

"By working together, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers and advancing the future of autonomous systems," added Sanchez.

Dave Holmes, managing director of BAE Systems' FalconWorks division, said, "Through our collaboration with Lockheed Martin we'll deliver disruptive capabilities that can make a real difference to our military customers at pace, enabling them to confront the operational requirements of today's battlefield."