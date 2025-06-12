Airbus Unveils HTeaming, Its Modular Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming System

Ahead of the Paris Air Show, Airbus Helicopters has unveiled HTeaming, its new modular crewed-uncrewed teaming solution. HTeaming is a range of systems that allows helicopter crews to take full control of Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) in flight.

The first version of HTeaming can be used as a standalone solution or integrated into a helicopter mission system. During the Paris Air Show, Airbus Helicopters will showcase the standalone solution.

It features a tablet for Human-Machine Interface and software to manage the UAS, a modem and four antennas to be installed on the helicopter. The system has been designed to be operated by a standard helicopter crew, with a reduced workload. HTeaming is a modular system, and new features and functions will be developed in the future.

The system has already been tested in flight, including in May 2025 with a Spanish Navy H135 helicopter and an Airbus Flexrotor UAS. More flight trials involving other types of platforms are planned in the upcoming months.

“Buildling on our experience as both a helicopter and UAS manufacturer and our extensive know-how as system integrators, we are offering a system that is both modular and agnostic,” said Victor Gerin Roze, head of UAS at Airbus Helicopters.

“HTeaming is a solution that has been developed to be easily integrated on any type of helicopter and to take control of any type of UAS, it will be available for helicopter operators from 2026,” he added.

“We believe that UAS are force multipliers for helicopters. Using the sensors and effectors of uncrewed systems, rotorcraft crews will be able to conduct their missions more efficiently and in a safer way,” he concluded.

Airbus Helicopters has been actively working on crewed-uncrewed teaming in the past years. Multiple flight tests on H135, H145 and H130 with different UAS up to the highest levels of interoperability paved the way to the HTeaming product launch.

In parallel to the standalone solution showcased at Paris Air Show, integrated solutions will be incrementally introduced on the Airbus Helicopters product range.