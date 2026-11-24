The F-35C Lightning II fighter jet completed its first successful launch and recovery aboard the Gerald R. Ford-Class aircraft carrier PCU John F. Kennedy on Oct. 13, Lockheed Martin announced.

Two F-35C jets underwent 11 days of testing, and completed 34 flights, 122 catapult launches and 122 arrested landings using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System.

The testing marked the F-35C’s first shipboard compatibility testing on the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.

Ford-class aircraft carriers use a different operating system, including the EMALS, which allows for more precisely controlled aircraft launches. It also utilizes Advanced Arresting Gear, which supports aircraft recovery and a redesigned flight deck and island.

“This is a critical event for the F‑35C, Kennedy, and the United States Navy,” said Sean Jackson, vice president, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Development Program. “For the first time, the aircraft has demonstrated launch and recovery operations from a Gerald R. Ford-Class flight deck, advancing the integration of fifth-generation fighter capability with the world’s most advanced carrier technology. With the completion of this test phase, the Navy has now cleared the F-35C for operations across its entire fleet of aircraft carriers.”

The completion of aircraft testing moves the program forward to full operational integration. The fifth-generation jet is an “unrivaled advantage to America and its allies,” Lockheed Martin said.

The F-35s are primarily assembled in Fort Worth, where the forward fuselage and wings are made, along with final assembly. Twenty countries are members of the F-35 program.

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