Heavy Duty Maintenance Facilities Increasingly Turn to Latest Green Technologies in Vehicle Servicing

Beyond government mandates, there are economic and efficiency benefits for maintenance facilities to ‘go green.’

Stertil-Koni USA
Jan 27th, 2020
Sk Image go transit 12 12 10 Earthlift Canada
Stertil-Koni

STEVENSVILLE, MD January 27, 2020 – As heavy duty over-the-road vehicles increasingly go green – featuring hybrid, electric, CNG, and hydrogen engines – a new industry overview has found that facilities maintaining these large vehicles are also turning to the latest eco-friendly equipment to keep pace.

The findings, released by heavy duty hydraulic bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni, illustrate how modern vehicle service shops are expanding their commitment to environmental stewardship.

“One prominent example,” according to Dr. Jean DellAmore, President of Stertil-Koni USA, Inc. “is the EARTHLIFT, recognized as the industry’s first ‘green’ Mobile Column Lift. EARTHLIFT columns are made from components that are 98 percent recyclable, use bio-degradable oil, feature marine batteries that are 100 percent recyclable and come standard with a touch-screen control console providing real-time lift information for the busy technician on the shop floor.”

What’s more, this portable lift features advanced technology to increase battery life and minimize facility downtime. Here’s how it works: EARTHLIFT has an Active Energy Retrieval System (AERS) that harnesses the energy from the lifting process and returns it to the very batteries which power the lift.

Capturing and utilizing this gravitational energy allows the EARTHLIFT to deliver up to 50 percent more lifting cycles at maximum load on a single charge.

Added DellAmore, “AERS reduces energy consumption and increases shop productivity, as lifts can be in operation longer, boosting the number of vehicles serviced.”

EARTHLIFT capacities range from 18,500 lbs. to 22,000 lbs. per column, hence a typical set of four can lift anywhere from 74,000 lbs. up to 88,000 lbs.

For additional safety, EARTHLIFT comes with the coveted Gold Label designation from the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), which certifies that vehicle lifts are third-party tested and proven to meet the stringent safety and performance requirements outlined in the safety standard ANSI/ALI ALCTV (current edition).

Concluded Dr. DellAmore, “For maintenance facilities, the pressure to ‘go green’ extends beyond government mandates. There are also economic and efficiency benefits. That’s why facility managers are demanding products and services for their shops that reflect an eco-centric approach.”

More in Vehicle Lifts & Maintenance
Eco 90
ECOLIFT
Jan 2nd, 2020
Diamondlift
DIAMONDLIFT
Jan 2nd, 2020
Christopher Murabito Press Release
Stertil-Koni Names Chris Murabito New Midwest Regional Sales Manager
Murabito brings more than 20 years of client-focused sales management, new business development and a dedicated concentration on customer service to Stertil-Koni and its initiatives in advancing the heavy duty vehicle lift sector.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Stertil Koni Skylift Wash Bay
Harsh Winter Season Spurs Use of New Technologies in Vehicle Maintenance Facilities
Nov 26th, 2019
Sylvester Jim
Stertil-Koni Vice President of Sales Jim Sylvester Retires After 21 Years of Top Sales and Service Record
Nov 12th, 2019
Alan Tye and Associates&apos; local technician team services heavy duty vehicle lift in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Focus on Tech Training Drives Stertil-Koni Distributor, Alan Tye & Associates, to New Heights in Vehicle Lift Industry
Oct 29th, 2019
Sk Earthlift Mobiles Legacy Custom Trucks
Stertil-Koni Tapped By Legacy Classic Trucks to Help Refurbish Iconic, Rare Vehicles
Sep 24th, 2019
Byd 0798 Final
Electric Vehicle Leader BYD Taps Stertil-Koni Vehicle Lifts for Bus Manufacturing Plant
In terms of BYD production at the plant, the requirements are exacting.
Aug 21st, 2019
Bus On Diamondlift
Stertil-Koni Notches Record Growth in First Six Months of 2019
Aug 6th, 2019
Sk Image tim kerr
Stertil-Koni Names Tim Kerr New Product Manager
Stertil-Koni, a leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, has announced that Tim Kerr has joined the company as Product Manager.
Jul 23rd, 2019
Bailey&apos;s Sign2
Stertil-Koni Continues Support of NY-Based Bailey’s Café with Additional $10,000 Donation
Jul 9th, 2019
Kevin Boyer Staff Photo
Stertil-Koni Names Kevin Boyer as New Service Manager
Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – has announced that Kevin Boyer has joined the company as Service Manager.
Jun 20th, 2019
Paul Marks
Stertil-Koni Operations Manager Paul Marks Retires After 21 Years of Exceptional Service
Jun 4th, 2019
SFA Companies
May 23rd, 2019