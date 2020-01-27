Heavy Duty Maintenance Facilities Increasingly Turn to Latest Green Technologies in Vehicle Servicing

STEVENSVILLE, MD January 27, 2020 – As heavy duty over-the-road vehicles increasingly go green – featuring hybrid, electric, CNG, and hydrogen engines – a new industry overview has found that facilities maintaining these large vehicles are also turning to the latest eco-friendly equipment to keep pace.

The findings, released by heavy duty hydraulic bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni, illustrate how modern vehicle service shops are expanding their commitment to environmental stewardship.

“One prominent example,” according to Dr. Jean DellAmore, President of Stertil-Koni USA, Inc. “is the EARTHLIFT, recognized as the industry’s first ‘green’ Mobile Column Lift. EARTHLIFT columns are made from components that are 98 percent recyclable, use bio-degradable oil, feature marine batteries that are 100 percent recyclable and come standard with a touch-screen control console providing real-time lift information for the busy technician on the shop floor.”

What’s more, this portable lift features advanced technology to increase battery life and minimize facility downtime. Here’s how it works: EARTHLIFT has an Active Energy Retrieval System (AERS) that harnesses the energy from the lifting process and returns it to the very batteries which power the lift.

Capturing and utilizing this gravitational energy allows the EARTHLIFT to deliver up to 50 percent more lifting cycles at maximum load on a single charge.

Added DellAmore, “AERS reduces energy consumption and increases shop productivity, as lifts can be in operation longer, boosting the number of vehicles serviced.”

EARTHLIFT capacities range from 18,500 lbs. to 22,000 lbs. per column, hence a typical set of four can lift anywhere from 74,000 lbs. up to 88,000 lbs.

For additional safety, EARTHLIFT comes with the coveted Gold Label designation from the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI), which certifies that vehicle lifts are third-party tested and proven to meet the stringent safety and performance requirements outlined in the safety standard ANSI/ALI ALCTV (current edition).

Concluded Dr. DellAmore, “For maintenance facilities, the pressure to ‘go green’ extends beyond government mandates. There are also economic and efficiency benefits. That’s why facility managers are demanding products and services for their shops that reflect an eco-centric approach.”