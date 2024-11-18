Coxreels Presents Extreme Duty XTM Series

Sometimes heavy duty or industrial duty is not enough. Sometimes the job calls for the toughest of the tough. Sometimes, the application is just extreme. For years Coxreels has supplied heavy duty reels with triple axle supports and solid ¼” plate bases for demanding applications and environments. Coxreels engineered strength with features, balancing performance with cost, bringing suitable solutions for many market sectors. Some industries still demanded more. Some industries, similar to mining, heavy equipment, lubrication, or other off-road industries work in such demanding remote environments, all of the best features are needed with the most robust structure possible.

Coxreels is proud to introduce a new addition to the Extreme Duty XTM Series spring rewind lineup; the Dual Hydraulic XTM-DMP-450 Reel. Perfect for any applications where dual hydraulic lines are required such as remote hydraulic equipment or accessories including rescue tools, motors, saws, etc. Coxreels’ unique single-sided, dual-bodied hydraulic swivel is unique in the industry and is featured on this reel allowing for the inlet connections to both be on the same side of the reel. The hose include on the with-hose models is a twin-line fully bonded hose for superior smooth performance and handling. This XTM Dual Hydraulic Extreme Duty Reel is rated to 2,500 PSI and combines the ultimate features into a robust reel solution. As with all Coxreels spring rewind reels, the XTM Series will satisfy your application’s hose management needs and is USA made with Coxreels Legendary Quality, just in a more impervious package than previously available.

Based on the TMP T-Series Medium Pressure product line, the XTM uses the pinnacle of all options available in the Coxreels lineup with some unique features for extra rugged environments. All sizes of the XTM Series feature stainless steel rollers directly integrated into the, all-welded steel box frame, and the dual hydraulic addition is no exception. It comes equipped with dual permanently lubricated bearings, rigidly fixing the drum assembly to the solid 1” steel axle for consistent stability even in the most vibratory and impacting environments, while still maintaining the single sided dual external fluid path for easy service. Special features such as swivel retainers which prevent unwanted vibratory loosening of threaded components and easily accessible ratcheting mechanisms set the XTM series on its own pedestal. High temperature, steel core arbors transfer the extra powerful heavy duty spring motor torque to the multiple supported axle ensuring reliable rewind in odd positions or dirty situations.