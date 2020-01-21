Digitalization for All Nations

Web Manuals is continuing its global takeover, with new customer signings for the company coming from 21 countries during 2019.

Jan 21st, 2020

In the last quarter of 2019 alone, Web Manuals welcomed nine new companies to its digital community, including a flight school, software providers and helicopter fleets, demonstrating the breadth of applications for Web Manuals’ document digitalization tool and the worldwide appetite for a digital transformation.

Krister Genmark, director of operations Americas, says: “The Americas have always been important markets for us, and in 2019 we were thrilled to have our first customer from Guatemala. North America is synonymous with business aviation, but the past 12 months have shown the appetite for digitalization from a whole range of aviation businesses.”

Paul Sandström, CRO and director of operations EMEA at Web Manuals, adds: “What started as a small company in Sweden has now become a global enterprise, serving customers from our regional hubs all around the world. This is only the beginning for us. In 2020 we are hoping to bring digitalization to even more countries, helping aviation businesses remain complaint and safe at all times.”

The expansion comes at a significant time for Web Manuals. The company will soon be launching the eighth version of its software, known as Web Manuals 8, in October 2019. The update makes digital documentation more accessible than ever before, compatible with a much wider range of devices and in a choice of languages.


