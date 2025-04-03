Aurrigo International Debuts Autonomous Airside Vehicle: Auto-Cargo

Aurrigo International plc’s latest autonomous technology was unveiled in Coventry yesterday, as part of a project with Innovate UK, Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), UPS and East Midlands Airport.

Auto-Cargo is the company’s largest aviation vehicle and can autonomously carry a total payload of 16,500kg. The vehicle is a fully electric, zero emission alternative to existing diesel-powered models.

The vehicle also operates with precision automation, obstacle detection and real-time fleet coordination.

Backed by funding from Innovate UK and CCAV, the new vehicle’s next stop is to move heavy cargo loads to and from aircraft at UPS’ hub at East Midlands Airport.

CEO of Aurrigo International plc David Keene commented, “This latest launch is another milestone moment for our business and extends our footprint in the aviation sector. Working with UPS, we have designed and developed an autonomous vehicle that can transport a standard cargo pallet or two ULDs with a 4500kg onboard capacity and the option of towing an additional 12,000kg trailer.”

Keene added, “Our launch event was the perfect opportunity to showcase Auto-Cargo and the collaboration with UPS to an exclusive group of industry delegates. They had the opportunity to look around the vehicle and explore some of the autonomous technology and features for themselves.”

He continued, “We have had significant success with the roll-out of our smaller Auto-DollyTug at airports across the globe, helping to transport passenger luggage, and now we are ready to make our mark in the cargo sector.”

Minister for Industry and Decarbonization Sarah Jones added, “Our modern Industrial Strategy will help build on successes like Aurrigo’s autonomous technology, bringing growth, jobs and opportunities to every part of the UK and delivering on our Plan for Change.”

Jones continued, “By working in partnership with industry, we want to drive forward innovation and propel the development of next generation zero emission and automated vehicle technologies."

Auto-Cargo, which utilizes an electric drive with twin 18.4kW motors and four-wheel steering, enhances efficiency, safety, and sustainability in airport cargo operations and, thanks to a new software algorithm developed in house, can function in severe weather, including rain more than 50mm per hour.

The vehicle has a maximum speed of 25kmh and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge.