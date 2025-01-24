CSMIA International Cargo Grows 17% Over CY2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) capped off 2024 on a high note, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of India's air freight network by achieving significant milestones in cargo operations.

International cargo volumes rose by an impressive 17 percent. Demonstrating continued efficiency, the airport’s cargo operations achieved the highest-ever daily tonnage of 204 MT, marking another milestone in the airport’s commitment to enabling seamless global trade.

CSMIA’s Cargo Terminal achieved growth across both international and domestic cargo categories. In March 2024, the cargo operations set a new milestone by handling a record-breaking 60,659 metric tonnes (MT) of international cargo, underscoring its strategic significance and operational excellence.

Throughout the year, CSMIA significantly enhanced global connectivity, now serving 687 international destinations. This expansion included new destinations such as Tripoli, Khabarovsk, Kaliningrad, Zhukovsky, Tyumen, Damascus, Honinabi, and Chisinau.

Domestically, the airport reinforced its position as a vital logistics hub, prioritizing pharmaceuticals, automobile goods, and dangerous goods (DG), thereby strengthening its role in a comprehensive air cargo ecosystem. Notably, international cargo volumes at CSMIA were split between 55 percent of exports and 45 percent of imports, with London, Frankfurt, Chicago, Dubai, and Amsterdam emerging as the top global destinations.

On the international front, pharmaceuticals, agro products, and automobile goods emerged as key drivers, recording year-on-year increases of 24 percent, 22 percent, and 20 percent, respectively.

On the domestic front, automobile goods led the surge with a remarkable 31 percent growth, followed by engineering goods at 22 percent and post office mail at 15 percent. The festive season further amplified the e-commerce boom, with international shipments witnessing a 53-percent year-on-year growth and domestic e-commerce goods achieving an 11 percent increase. Agricultural exports also reached new heights, with mango shipments hitting approximately 4,700 MT.

The year was also marked by key infrastructure enhancement, including the installation of a 10 MT weighing scale in the export section and the renovation of the main gate with advanced security and vehicle management systems, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

CSMIA was honored with the prestigious "Cargo Airport of the Year Award" at Air Cargo India for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its industry leadership. Sustainability efforts stood out with the destruction of 151 MT of uncleared cargo, exemplifying the airport's commitment to environmental responsibilities.

CSMIA's cargo operations were further bolstered by the addition of six new cargo airlines in 2024, including Kenya Airways, SF Airlines, and SolitAir, enhancing connectivity and capacity.

The airport's ongoing digital transformation played a pivotal role in handling increasing cargo volumes. Systems like the Air Cargo Community System (AMAX) and the D-Cube platform for digital import delivery streamlined operations, reduced paper usage, and minimized dwell time. Additionally, the Turant mobile application offered real-time shipment tracking for temperature-controlled cargo, ensuring seamless operations.

CSMIA's strategic investments in infrastructure, digitization, and operational excellence position it as a global leader in air cargo logistics. As India's air cargo industry anticipates continued growth in 2025, CSMIA remains committed to advancing its capabilities, driving efficiency, and setting new benchmarks in the global cargo landscape.