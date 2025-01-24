SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy Join Forces to Transform the Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Waste

SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy announce their partnership to advance the commercialization of waste-to-energy technology, targeting the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Together, they will establish a new company, which they will jointly own and invest in, to spearhead this transformative initiative.

This agreement combines SkiesFifty’s expertise in investment and sustainable aviation with Frontline’s proprietary and patented gasification technology, that converts biomass and waste into clean renewable fuels on an industrial scale. The initiative is poised to address the global demand for clean fuels through the creation of a robust production pipeline for SAF and green methanol.

‍"This joint venture is another example of our commitment to driving sustainable aviation through investing in innovative solutions," said Kurt Stache, partner at SkiesFifty, and leader of their US business. "Together with Frontline, we are creating new paths to renewable fuels that will help decarbonize our key focus sector, aviation, and also, as an added bonus, the maritime sector."

The new venture will focus on scaling up green methanol and SAF production at strategic sites across the United States, with potential for global expansion, helping reduce aviation’s carbon footprint while meeting the rising demand for sustainable travel. This venture will deployFrontline’s unique high-quality gasification technology on its own projects as well as licensing it to others, addressing a key challenge in many existing waste-to-energy initiatives.

‍"Our proprietary technology creates clean, tar-free, and particulate-free synthesis gas. It has huge potential for the generation of SAF. We have been looking for the right partner and investor to unlock this market for some time: SkiesFifty will now enable us to enter into SAF production and commercialize it on a global scale," said Jerod Smeenk, CEO at Frontline BioEnergy. "Through transforming waste into clean energy, we are unlocking new possibilities for renewable fuel production and contributing to a more sustainable future."

Both SkiesFifty and Frontline BioEnergy are confident this collaboration will be a transformative force in clean fuel production. With ambitious plans to deploy Frontline's technology over the next decade, the new venture is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable solutions that drive significant progress towards environmental sustainability and economic growth in the United States and beyond.