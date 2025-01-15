The New Terminal One at JFK and TCR Announce World's First Centralized Fleet of All-Electric Ground Support Equipment

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) has selected TCR to provide an all-electric GSE fleet at the new world-class international gateway for JFK Airport, scheduled to open in 2026.

In a global first for the aviation industry and reaffirming the New Terminal One's commitment to environmental sustainability, the fully electric GSE fleet will be shared by ground handlers – companies that support airline operations with ramp services including baggage loading and aircraft towing. This marks the first time that any airport terminal in the world has procured a centralized all-electric GSE fleet. This shared model reduces environmental impact, improves costs and optimizes equipment usage, in contrast to the conventional model where ground handlers individually own or lease their own equipment.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Operating a fully electric GSE fleet through an innovative pooling model is a key part of the New Terminal One's sustainability strategy, which supports the Port Authority's goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency's airports and facilities by 2050.

"Our team at the New Terminal One is creating an unparalleled travel experience, while staying true to our commitment to environmental sustainability," said The New Terminal One Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Aument. "We are delighted to partner with TCR on this innovative collaboration for all-electric ground support equipment, which will contribute to seamless operations for our partner airlines and a best-in-class experience for their customers."

"We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative," said Kristof Philips, CEO of TCR Airport Solutions. "This project highlights our dedication to sustainability and innovation, setting a worldwide model for the aviation industry."

"Extending our presence in North America marks a significant milestone for our organization. We are excited to collaborate with local communities and partners, fostering a diverse workplace and creating about 50 local jobs, including roles for electric GSE maintenance technicians contributing to the success of New Terminal One," said Stephanie Rajzbaum, TCR Managing Director North America.

TCR's all-electric GSE fleet integrates advanced fleet management technology, which provides real-time data to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. Set to transform how GSE is operated, this modern technology will enhance safety and contribute to more seamless operations at the New Terminal One.

The New Terminal One's pooling model for the electric GSE will:

Reduce emissions: An all-electric fleet eliminates tailpipe emissions, improving air quality

Provide cost efficiency gains: A shared electric GSE fleet minimizes equipment redundancies and helps reduce costs

Ensure energy savings: Electric GSE reduces overall energy consumption

This pooling approach will also make it easier for prospective ground handlers to participate in a competitive bid to operate at the New Terminal One, as they will only provide the manpower to operate the GSE, without having to purchase their own equipment. The New Terminal One expects to issue a request for proposals for ground handlers shortly.

TCR is committed to the Port Authority's targets for participation by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE/LBE) by working with third party providers to provide, manage and maintain the equipment.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.