FL Technics Indonesia Adopts Mototok Spacer 8600 NG Technology

FL Technics Indonesia, a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthens its commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and operational safety by adopting the advanced Mototok Spacer 8600 NG technology.

This technology has been in operation since January 2024 at the company’s hangar in Bali, positioning FL Technics Indonesia as the pioneer in the adoption of green technology within the country’s MRO sector. The Mototok Spacer 8600 NG, an emission-free towbarless aircraft pushback tug, offers an eco-friendly solution that enables high-precision aircraft ground handling for towing and pushback.

Martynas Grigas, the president director of FL Technics Indonesia, says, “We take pride in being the pioneer and aligning with the government’s vision to support sustainability in Indonesia’s aviation sector. The adoption of the Mototok Spacer 8600 NG is part of FL Technics Indonesia’s proactive steps toward the global technological revolution in the MRO sector. Amid rapid innovation, FL Technics Indonesia is actively contributing to this transformation by introducing cutting-edge technology that prioritizes efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.”

With its modern design, the Mototok Spacer 8600 NG features advanced 96V AC electric motors with a rapid 3-hour battery charge time, supporting up to 30 pushbacks per charge. With a maximum push capacity of 105 tons and a front wheel load capacity of 11 tons, this technology is compatible with aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737. Enhanced with remote-control operation, an integrated display, IoT interface for performance monitoring, and error protection systems, the full capabilities of the Mototok Spacer 8600 NG enables FL Technics Indonesia’s team to work with greater precision, effectiveness, and productivity, while increasing operational capacity without reducing the need for skilled technicians.

The addition of the Mototok Spacer 8600 NG underscores FL Technics Indonesia's commitment to meeting the evolving, dynamic, and complex demands of the aviation industry. Furthermore, this technology supports the company’s mission to provide world-class facilities for both local and international airlines.

FL Technics Indonesia believes the strategic decision to adopt this innovative technology will further solidify its position as a leading player in the MRO industry, ready to embrace the new era of aviation technology. Through the adoption of Mototok Spacer 8600 NG, FL Technics Indonesia hopes to inspire the broader aviation sector to transition to better practices.

“With a strong spirit towards innovation and as a form of FL Technics' contribution to the transformation of Indonesia's aviation sector, our second MRO facility in Bali is now fully operational. This larger-capacity hangar supports heavy maintenance checks for narrow-body fleets and other essential integrated services. Technological innovations like the Mototok Spacer 8600 NG exemplify the quality of services we provide and signify another step toward greater success,” Martynas concluded.