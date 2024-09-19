Mallaghan Showcases New Electric Product Launches at GSE Expo Europe

Mallaghan, a global leader in the manufacturing of ground support equipment (GSE), has introduced its first fully electric tanker, the Mallaghan Electric Self-Propelled Toilet Service Truck, and North America's first fully-electric, refrigerated, wide-body capable Catering Truck at the 2024 GSE Expo Europe.

The Mallaghan Electric Self-Propelled Toilet Service Truck combines sustainability, safety and efficiency with a 3000L tank, 3-meter lifting platform and 80V Lithium-Ion batteries compatible with standard airport chargers, all of which enhance performance.

The Electric Catering Truck, CT6000E, developed with Delta Air Lines, introduces zero-emission ground operations to the U.S. aviation sector.

Engineered for effective catering services, the CT6000E is a key component of Mallaghan's commitment to sustainable aviation practices.

Its electric powertrain eliminates emissions, reduces noise pollution, and boosts operational ability, aligning with global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of airport GSE.

Joe Griffith, chief commercial officer at Mallaghan, said: “At Mallaghan, we are proud to lead the charge in the development of equipment that reduces environmental impact while strengthening performance.

“The introduction of the Mallaghan Electric Self-Propelled Toilet Service Truck and the USA’s first-ever Electric Catering Truck demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, improving functional capability, and driving the future of greener aviation.

“These electric solutions represent a major step forward in aligning with global sustainability goals while meeting the needs of ground support operations, and showcases our innovation, environmental responsibility, and superior performance.”

In addition to the new electric launches, Mallaghan also announced the European release of its SkyBelt conveyor belt loader with updated specifications.

Following its success in the U.S., the enhanced SkyBelt will offer improved energy efficiency and durability, meeting the specific requirements of European ground-handling teams.

Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, added: “At Mallaghan, our goal is to continuously push the boundaries of innovation, providing our customers with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact.

“As the industry evolves, we remain dedicated to meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly equipment and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to deliver market-leading products.”

Commenting on the partnership with Mallaghan, Lourens Van Aswegen, director of ground support equipment at Delta, said: “This is yet another great example of how innovative and adaptable the team at Mallaghan is.

“Mallaghan’s passion for finding unique answers to long-standing challenges is once again evident here.”

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways, Servair, LSG and dnata.