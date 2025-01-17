Qatar Airways Cargo and Unilode Announce Major Digitalization Partnership

Qatar Airways Cargo and Unilode Aviation Solutions, supplier of outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management, repair, and digital services, announce their partnership for the digitalization of the airline’s fleet of over 42,000 ULDs.

The partnership represents the largest ULD digitalization program undertaken by an airline. Qatar Airways Cargo will leverage Unilode’s advanced ULD digitalization capabilities to gain data-driven insights and real-time visibility into ULD locations, sensory data, and asset utilization rates. Through Unilode’s digital technologies Qatar Airways Cargo will continue to strengthen its position to be at the forefront when it comes to streamlining operations, optimizing resources, increasing revenue opportunities, and boosting performance.

The partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo will make sure Unilode’s tag and reader network is further extended to cover the carriage of ULDs on the airline’s global passenger and cargo network. The tag and reader network will be supported by E-ULD, Unilode’s in-house developed mobile app and web portal that enables real-time visibility, and tracking, of ULDs. Unilode’s Enterprise Data Warehouse and customer portal, which provide the airline with enhanced data analytics to improve ULD utilisation and further reduce costs.

“We are excited to join forces with Unilode to embark on this groundbreaking transformative digital journey," said Qatar Airways Cargo’s Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch. "Our shared vision for ULD digitalization and innovation will undoubtedly set new benchmarks in the air cargo industry for operational excellence, enabling us to elevate our customer experience and further optimise our resources.

By implementing Unilode’s innovative digital solutions, we are able to allocate ULDs more effectively across our vast network of destinations and this, in turn, will increase asset utilisation, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly operation.”

“Our collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo represents a major digital milestone in the industry," said Unilode CEO Ross Marino. "This reinforces our commitment to our digital journey and providing our customers with technology-based solutions for their fleet or as part of our full-service ULD management solutions."

With this partnership, we are confident it will reshape ULD digitalization across the industry and contribute to a more connected, efficient, and sustainable aviation ecosystem. With Qatar Airways Cargo as our partner, we look forward to working together on developing and enhancing our digital solutions further.”