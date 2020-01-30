Unilode Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Enhance Customer Experience

Unilode Aviation Solutions, a provider of outsourced unit load device (ULD) management and repair solutions, has announced its partnership with Freshworks Inc., a customer engagement software company.

Unilode Aviation Solutions, a leading global provider of outsourced unit load device (ULD) management and repair solutions and winner of the IATA Air Cargo Innovation Award for its digital transformation program, has announced its partnership with Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company.

Freshworks provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, marketing sales, and customer success professionals to communicate more effectively with customers. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and gives businesses a 360-degree view of the customer to offer quicker and better service.

Unilode will be leveraging Freshworks’ automated and AI-driven software to streamline the handling of internal and external communications at its Global Customer Control Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. In the first phase of implementation, Freshworks software will enable 80 agents of Unilode’s Customer Control Centre to coordinate logistics activities much quicker with ground handlers, airlines and the freight communities. Freshworks software will dramatically improve the quality and response times for all customer contact methods.

Mr. Joseph P Jensen, Unilode Managing Director Customer Experience, said: “Our partnership to use Freshworks software is a great example of how artificial intelligence, intelligent automation and customised services can be combined into one platform to enhance the customer experience. The implementation of Freshworks’ software at Unilode’s Customer Control Centre will start in March this year.”

Mr. Benoît Dumont, Unilode CEO, added: “We are excited to work with the Freshworks team. Similar to our award-winning digital programme, this is another example of Unilode’s investment and never-ending commitment to continuously improve our ULD solutions and provide the highest level of service to all our customers.”

