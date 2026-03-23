LS ELECTRIC America Showcases Susol UL Molded Case Circuit Breaker Platform

LS ELECTRIC America is highlighting its Susol UL molded case circuit breaker (MCCB), a low-voltage solution designed to deliver high-capacity performance, advanced protection and flexible configurations for industrial and commercial power systems.

Engineered to support a wide range of applications, the Susol UL MCCB platform covers ratings from 15A branch circuits up to 1200A feeders, allowing engineers to specify a single product family across multiple use cases. The system offers interrupting capacities (Icu) up to 100kA and Ics ratings of 80% or 100%, supporting reliable performance under fault conditions.

The UTE and UTS series feature seven frame sizes, enabling users to balance load requirements, panel space and project costs. The breakers are available in both 2-pole and 3-pole configurations, supporting single-phase and three-phase installations across industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure environments.

To meet varying protection and monitoring needs, the platform includes multiple trip unit options. These range from fixed and adjustable thermal-magnetic units for standard feeder protection to advanced electronic trip units that provide enhanced monitoring, setting capabilities and system coordination.

The Susol UL MCCB is compliant with UL 489 and CSA standards for North American applications and meets IEC 60947-2 CB certification requirements, supporting global deployment. The platform also carries a Class 1E rating, qualifying it for use in safety-critical environments, including nuclear power facilities.