BEUMER Group Opens New Manufacturing Facility in India

BEUMER Group has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Reliance’s Model Economic Township (MET City) in Jhajjar, Haryana, marking a major expansion of the company’s global production network.

The INR 2 billion investment represents BEUMER’s first production hub at MET City and reinforces its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

The facility will support manufacturing across BEUMER’s core business segments, including airport baggage handling systems, logistics conveying and sorting solutions, cement packing and loading equipment, and machinery for the minerals and mining sector. By expanding local production capacity, BEUMER aims to shorten delivery times for customers in India while also supporting global projects from the new site.

“This expansion strengthens our global manufacturing footprint and reinforces our position as a long-term partner for customers worldwide,” said Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of BEUMER Group. “India plays an important role in our growth strategy, and this new facility enhances our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions.”

The opening coincides with BEUMER India’s twentieth year of operations. Since its establishment in 2003, the organization has grown to more than 400 employees and continues to expand its capabilities. Designed with sustainability in mind, the new facility is expected to deliver significant energy and water savings and aligns with BEUMER’s broader environmental, social, and governance objectives.