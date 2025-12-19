Oshkosh AeroTech To Showcase Intelligent Aviation Technology And Autonomous Robotics At CES 2026

Oshkosh AeroTech will highlight its latest airport technology advancements during CES 2026, taking place Jan. 6–9 in Las Vegas. The focus will be on the integration of AI-enabled systems, intelligent monitoring, autonomous capabilities, and electrified infrastructure designed to support future airport operations.

The company will highlight next-generation data platforms, connected equipment, and a modular autonomous robotic platform with potential applications for ramp operations, aircraft turns, foreign object detection, and other repeatable airfield tasks.

“CES provides an important opportunity to engage with technology leaders shaping the future of mobility,” said Ranjit Nair, president of Oshkosh AeroTech. “Our team is focused on solutions that support safe and efficient airport operations through electrification, autonomy, AI, and a connected ecosystem.”

Featured technologies include the iOPS Intelligent Monitoring System, a cloud-based platform delivering real-time insight into ground support equipment utilization, gate operations, diagnostics, and remote support. Oshkosh AeroTech will also highlight a modular autonomous robotic platform designed to increase situational awareness and streamline repetitive tasks across airport environments.

Additional solutions include JetDock autonomous technology for passenger boarding bridge docking and cargo loading, as well as electrified GSE and gate equipment supporting emissions-reduction goals. Operator support and safety technologies incorporating telematics, geofencing, and digital assistance tools will also be featured.

During the event, Oshkosh AeroTech leaders will participate in Tech Talks focused on the impact of technology across the aviation industry. Additional details and schedules are available at ces.oshkoshcorp.com.