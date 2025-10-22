September/October 2025 Issue of Ground Support Worldwide

The latest issue covers a wide range of topics including the eGSE pooling effort at JFK's T6, an in-depth interview with accessibility advocate Brett Heising about the growing Passengers with Reduced Mobility segment, a look at ground support in the Middle East region and much more.
Oct. 22, 2025
Jen Dakas
The September/October 2025 issue of Ground Support Worldwide features an exclusive look at North America's first-ever eGSE pooling initiative slated for JFK's new Terminal 6 in New York City. 

GSW spoke with officials at JFK Millennium Partners, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Fortbrand Services, as well as other key players, to get a full picture of what will take shape on the ramp of the state-of-the-art facility in 2026.

The issue also contains an in-depth interview with accessibility advocate Brett Heising of BH Accessibility Consulting, who shares how airports, airlines, and ground service providers can improve the passenger experience for travelers with mobility challenges while strengthening customer loyalty and the bottom line.

In addition, we take a deep dive into sustainable ground support operations, as well as a look at how the Middle East is emerging as a critical bridge between East and West, necessitating an evolution in ground handling services to meet growing demands.

To view the digital edition, click here

