Thunderbird Legend Michelle ‘Mace’ Curran and Aviation Safety Pioneer Bruce Landsberg at Exclusive Book Signing at 2025 NBAA-BACE

Trailblazing U.S. military fighter pilot Michelle “Mace” Curran and preeminent aviation safety authority Bruce Landsberg will be on hand to sign complimentary copies of their compelling new books during the highly popular Coffee Social taking place as part of the National Business Aviation Association 2025 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The 2025 NBAA-BACE Coffee Social will be held Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth No. 672.

“We’re honored to welcome Mace Curran and Bruce Landsberg to NBAA-BACE, where they’ll share their remarkable experiences and deep aviation expertise, and a free, signed copy of their new books,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “These two distinguished aviators have extraordinary stories to tell, and we’re excited to feature them at the Coffee Social.”

Michelle ‘Mace’ Curran

Curran will sign free copies of “The Flipside: How to Invert Your Perspective and Turn Fear into Your Superpower,” for the first 200 guests at the Coffee Social.

Later in the convention week, Curran will sign additional free copies of the book in the NBAA-BACE Career Zone on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Curran’s book debuted last month on the USA Today Best-Selling Books List. In it, the author, offers inspirational insights into converting fear into a strength based on the difficult and challenging lessons she learned in the cockpit and beyond.

“The Flipside is all about flipping fear, overcoming self-doubt and all of those things that transformed around the experiences I had in the cockpit,” said Curran. “So, some extreme things from the cockpit of an F-16, applied with the Thunderbirds, and what I learned from those, and how you can use what I learned in your own life.” Watch a video from Curran discussing her plans for the book signing at NBAA-BACE.

During her USAF career as an F-16 combat fighter pilot, Curran completed missions across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. She has also served as an F-16 instructor pilot and flight commander at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, TX, and from 2019 to 2021 Curran was the only female pilot for the famed Thunderbirds demonstration squadron.

After leaving the military, Curran founded “Upside Down Dreams” as a platform for pushing her limits while inspiring others of all ages to overcome obstacles and the fear of failure. “Upside Down Dreams” is based on her book of the same name, which is a picture book for kids with big dreams looking for a real-world heroine.

Bruce Landsberg

Landsberg will sign free copies of “Learning From Icarus: Aviation Safety Lessons from the Past and Present” for the first 200 guests at the Coffee Social.

From high-profile accidents to subtle human errors, Landsberg’s book examines what pilots, instructors and aviation organizations must learn from accidents to improve aviation safety. Drawing on the wisdom of legendary pilots, philosophers and front-line investigators, Landsberg’s book is both a technical resource and a philosophical guide for anyone who takes to the skies.

Landsberg was sworn in as National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) vice chairman and its 43rd member in 2018. Prior to joining NTSB, Landsberg served as executive director of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) from 1992 to 2014. He also served as executive director of the Air Safety Foundation until 2010 and as president of the AOPA Foundation and Air Safety Institute until he retired in 2014.

Early in his aviation career, Landsberg worked for Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, KS. He was an associate editor for Flying magazine before serving as Flight Safety International’s first product marketing manager.

Landsberg also served in the U.S. Air Force as a missile launch officer and on many government committees promoting aviation safety, including NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System.

Taking place Oct. 14-16, NBAA-BACE is the world’s most powerful business aviation event, showcasing the industry’s latest innovations and services and hosting the leaders who are driving business aviation toward a bright and sustainable future. Learn more about NBAA-BACE.