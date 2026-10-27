Panasonic Avionics Expands Technical Ground Handling Network to 14 Locations

Panasonic Avionics Corporation has expanded its Technical Ground Handling network to 14 locations worldwide, including a new operation at Western Sydney International Airport in Australia.

Through its Panasonic Technical Services (PTS) division, the company is expanding its aircraft line maintenance capabilities across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to Western Sydney International Airport, PTS is the first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider to establish onsite operations at the new airport. The company is supporting Qantas Freight's Airbus A330 and A321 operations, with plans to scale its services as airport activity increases.

PTS provides aircraft transit, ETOPS, daily and weekly maintenance checks, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and aircraft authorizations. The services represent an expansion beyond Panasonic's traditional focus on in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

"Our airline customers need technical support that can grow with their networks, and reaching 14 Technical Ground Handling locations across three continents reflects how Panasonic Technical Services is evolving to meet that demand," said Tom Eskola, vice president of Panasonic Technical Services.

The company's expanding network also includes London Heathrow Airport and operations in Seattle, where PTS began supporting China Airlines' Boeing 777 services in September 2026.

Panasonic Technical Services has nearly 50 line maintenance stations and eight repair stations worldwide, supporting airline customers through its global maintenance infrastructure.