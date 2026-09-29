Aberdeen Airport, Bristow Conduct Major Airside Emergency Exercise

Aberdeen International Airport and Bristow Helicopters joined emergency service partners Sept. 27 for a major training exercise simulating a collision between a helicopter and a fuel truck on the airport ramp.

The exercise involved multiple simulated casualties and tested the coordinated response of airport personnel, emergency services and specialist response teams to a complex airside incident.

Crews from the airport's Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland participated alongside personnel from Bristow Helicopters and Aberdeen International Airport. The scenario provided an opportunity to rehearse emergency procedures within an operational airport environment.

Participants practiced firefighting and rescue operations, casualty care, emergency communications and command and control procedures. The exercise also tested how multiple agencies coordinate their response during a major incident.

Robert Paterson, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said the exercise provided an opportunity to test emergency plans, strengthen procedures and reinforce cooperation among participating organizations.

Bristow's director of offshore energy services, Theo Adams, said realistic exercises allow participating teams to evaluate their responses, processes and teamwork under challenging conditions.

The exercise formed part of ongoing emergency preparedness activities at Aberdeen International Airport, providing an opportunity to assess operational procedures, communications and coordination among airport personnel and emergency responders.

Additional specialist response teams and members of the wider airport community also participated in the exercise.