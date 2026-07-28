IATA, CANSO, ACI Unite on Runway Safety Initiative

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) and Airports Council International (ACI) have launched a joint initiative aimed at reducing the risk of runway incursions through improved data sharing, stronger local safety collaboration and wider adoption of proven safety practices.

A runway incursion occurs when an aircraft, vehicle or person is incorrectly present on a runway or within its protected area. The organizations noted that incursions continue to be documented in IATA's annual safety reports, with several recent incidents resulting in fatalities.

The Joint Runway Safety Initiative focuses on three priorities: improving safety reporting and data collection, strengthening Local Runway Safety Teams and sharing lessons learned to help airports and aviation organizations implement effective risk-reduction strategies.

"Flying is the safest form of long-distance travel. Maintaining that record requires a relentless focus on continuous improvement, supported by global standards, safety data, and collaboration," said Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice president of operations, safety and security. "This initiative brings airlines, airports and air navigation service providers together to identify runway risks earlier and take coordinated action."

The program builds on existing global efforts, including the Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Incursions (GAPPRI) and the International Civil Aviation Organization's Global Runway Safety Action Plan. It also brings together resources from the three organizations, including runway safety checklists, risk assessment tools and support for Local Runway Safety Teams.

"Runway safety depends on clear communication and coordinated decisions across the airport environment," said Andrea Sack, senior vice president of global operations at CANSO. "Strong Local Runway Safety Teams bring controllers, airports, airlines and other operational partners together to identify risks and agree practical solutions."

Darryl Dowd, ACI World's vice president of safety, security and operations, said airports play a central role in turning industry guidance into measurable safety improvements through local collaboration and implementation of best practices.