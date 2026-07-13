dnata Celebrates Dubai Basketball's ABA League Championship

Dubai Basketball's historic ABA League championship made a stop at dnata headquarters this week, where club leadership presented the championship trophy to the company's executive team in recognition of its ongoing partnership.

As a founding partner and the club's official travel partner, dnata supports Dubai Basketball's international travel operations as the team competes in European competitions, including the ABA League and EuroLeague. The championship comes just two seasons after the club's launch, marking a rapid rise for Dubai's newest professional basketball franchise.

"The achievements of Dubai Basketball in such a short period reflect a clear vision, strong leadership and a commitment to excellence," said Nabil Sultan Al Murr, CEO of dnata. "We are proud to have supported the club's journey from the beginning and look forward to continuing our partnership as the team builds on this success."

Abdulla Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, founder and chairman of Dubai Basketball, thanked dnata for its support, noting that the partnership has helped the club compete across Europe while representing Dubai on the international stage.

Beyond supporting the team's travel requirements, dnata's partnership includes branding on team jerseys, in-arena signage at Coca-Cola Arena and fan engagement initiatives featuring the company's travel and hospitality brands.