Vestergaard Appoints Carsten Schimkat to Lead Global Tractor Sales

Vestergaard Company has appointed Carsten Schimkat as vice president of sales for its tractor business, effective July 1, in a newly created position designed to strengthen the company's global commercial strategy.

Based at Kalmar Motor in Sweden, Schimkat will oversee the commercial development of Vestergaard's tractor business, lead the global sales organization and help drive closer commercial integration across the company's operations.

Schimkat brings more than 25 years of experience in the ground support equipment industry. His career includes more than 16 years with Trepel, eight years with Goldhofer and, most recently, serving as managing director of SPS Airport Equipment.

"We have established this new role because we see significant opportunities to further develop our tractor business globally," said Anders Justesen Bay, chief commercial officer of Vestergaard Company. "Carsten combines extensive industry experience with a deep understanding of our customers, markets and applications. His leadership will strengthen our commercial organization while helping us continue delivering value to our customers."

Schimkat said he is looking forward to joining the company as it continues to expand its tractor business.

"Kalmar Motor has built a strong reputation for quality, innovation and customer focus," Schimkat said. "I look forward to working with colleagues to strengthen customer relationships and support our customers around the world."