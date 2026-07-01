Universal Aviation Italy Achieves IS-BAH Stage II Accreditation at Three Locations

Universal Aviation Italy has achieved Stage II accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) at three key locations: Rome Ciampino Airport, Milan Linate Airport and Milan Malpensa Airport.

The accreditation recognizes the maturity of the locations’ Safety Management System and reinforces Universal Aviation Italy’s focus on safety, operational discipline and consistent ground support standards at major business aviation gateways.

The achievement comes during the busy summer travel season in Italy and the Mediterranean, when aircraft parking, airport coordination, slots, ground transportation, catering and last-minute schedule changes can create added pressure for operators, crews and ground handlers.

“Achieving IS-BAH Stage II at Rome and both Milan locations is a proud moment for our entire Italy team, especially as we are right in the heart of one of our busiest operating periods,” said Lorena Carraro, managing director, Universal Aviation Italy. “This accreditation reflects the discipline, preparation and teamwork our people bring to the ramp every day. During peak season, customers need to know their ground support partner is not only responsive, but operating with strong procedures, safety awareness and local expertise.”

Universal Aviation Italy provides above- and below-the-wing ground handling support at Rome Ciampino, Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, along with on-site supervision at Venice. The team also coordinates support for operators flying throughout Italy, helping manage airport requirements, local procedures, crew and passenger needs and other trip-critical services.

IS-BAH Stage II validates that a location’s Safety Management System has moved beyond initial implementation and is being applied consistently in daily operations. Accreditation is awarded following an independent audit and is recognized globally as a benchmark for business aviation ground handling safety and risk management.

“IS-BAH is not just a certificate on the wall. It is a reflection of how a team operates, communicates, identifies risk and continuously improves,” said Adolfo Aragon, CEO of Universal Aviation. “We are very proud of Lorena and the Universal Aviation Italy team for achieving Stage II. It is another important step in our broader commitment to strengthening safety, consistency and service standards across the Universal Aviation network.”

Universal Aviation continues to expand its IS-BAH footprint across key regions. Stage II accreditation is now held by Universal Aviation locations in Italy, Spain, Mexico and Costa Rica. Universal Aviation locations in Singapore hold Stage I accreditation, while Universal Aviation London-Stansted has achieved Stage III, the highest level of the standard.

“For our customers, the value is confidence,” Aragon said. “Whether they are operating to Italy during peak season, transiting through Mexico, flying into Costa Rica, or using our locations in Europe or Asia, our goal is to provide a more predictable, disciplined and safety-focused experience on the ground.”

The accreditation further strengthens Universal Aviation Italy’s position as a ground support partner for operators flying to Italy for business, leisure, major events and Mediterranean peak-season missions.