Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% in May Despite Middle East Headwinds

Global air cargo demand continued its strong run in May, rising 6.0 percent year over year as growth across most major markets offset continued disruption to Middle East operations, according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

International cargo traffic increased 6.5 percent compared to May 2025, while available cargo capacity rose 1.9 percent overall and 2.8 percent on international routes.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said airlines are continuing to adapt to changing market conditions despite geopolitical uncertainty.

"Air cargo demand grew 6% year-on-year in May, with Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North American regions all reporting above-trend growth," Walsh said. "Carriers in the Middle East, however, reported a combined contraction of 8.9% year-on-year as war-related impacts continued."

Walsh said improving trade activity, resilient airline operations and stronger cargo yields provide reasons for cautious optimism during the second half of the year, although elevated fuel prices and ongoing instability in the Middle East remain significant challenges.

Several broader economic indicators supported cargo demand during the month. Global trade expanded 5.0 percent year over year, marking 25 consecutive months of annual growth. Manufacturing output also remained positive, although export orders continued to soften, suggesting cargo growth was concentrated in specific trade lanes rather than reflecting a broad-based rebound in global exports.

Regionally, African carriers posted the strongest growth, with cargo demand increasing 13.3 percent from a year earlier. North American airlines followed with a 10.5 percent increase, while Asia-Pacific carriers recorded 8.0 percent growth and European airlines reported a 6.7 percent gain. Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw demand rise 1.9 percent.

Middle Eastern airlines remained the only region to post negative results, with cargo demand falling 8.9 percent and capacity declining 9.2 percent as conflict continued to disrupt operations.

Among major trade lanes, Asia-North America remained the strongest performer with demand up 19.9 percent year over year. Africa-Asia traffic increased 14.1 percent, Europe-Asia rose 10.0 percent and intra-Europe traffic climbed 11.5 percent. Routes involving the Middle East continued to struggle, with Europe-Middle East traffic down 19.8 percent and Middle East-Asia declining 16.5 percent.