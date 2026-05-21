IATA Launches Baggage Community System to Support Modern Baggage Messaging

IATA has developed the Baggage Community System, a secure digital platform designed to help airlines, airports, ground handlers and technology providers transition to modern baggage messaging while maintaining connectivity with legacy systems.

The platform will support the progressive adoption of IATA’s Modern Baggage Messaging standard, known as BIX. BCS is designed to handle both BIX and legacy Type B messages, allowing early adopters to benefit from richer, structured baggage data while continuing to exchange information with partners that have not yet upgraded their systems.

“Improving baggage operations depends on timely, accurate and secure information exchange,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security. “We cannot do that with legacy Type B messages on teletype networks. And we cannot wait for everyone to convert to modern BIX capabilities. That is where BCS plays an essential role.”

BIX messages track bags through key stages of the journey, including check-in, screening, loading, transfer and delivery. IATA said many baggage messages are still exchanged using Type B messages on teletype networks, limiting data sharing, increasing costs and slowing operational improvements.

BCS is intended to bridge that gap by enabling real-time, structured data exchange across both legacy and modern messaging environments. The platform also includes a global directory to help users identify, connect and exchange messages with partners more easily, reducing the complexity of IT integrations across the baggage ecosystem.

For ground handlers and other operational partners, the platform could support more reliable baggage handling by enabling earlier identification of delayed, misdirected or misconnected bags. More accurate baggage data also can support faster service recovery, improved performance analysis and more detailed event histories.

BCS is currently operating in a live test environment, where industry partners can validate integrations and messaging workflows. The full platform is expected to go live in the third quarter of 2026.

Participants already include United Airlines, Lufthansa, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, British Airways, Air Canada, Finnair and Air New Zealand, as well as airports including Berlin Brandenburg, Toronto Pearson, Bengaluru, Münster Osnabrück and Red Sea International.

Organizations that demonstrate readiness will be eligible to receive IATA’s “BIX Ready” badge to support engagement with industry partners.