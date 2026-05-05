Air Charter Service Flies 200-Plus Rescue Dogs to New Homes Across U.S.

Air Charter Service arranged a multi-stop charter flight to transport more than 200 rescue dogs from California to new homes across the Pacific Northwest, highlighting the logistical coordination required for live animal movements.

Working with a returning charity partner, the company organized the flight from Merced, California, with dogs bound for rehoming programs in Salem, Oregon, and in Arlington and Spokane, Washington. Moving the animals by air significantly reduced transit time compared to ground transport, helping minimize stress on the dogs, many of which were young puppies.

According to CEO Thomas Howe, the operation required careful planning and on-site oversight to meet the specific requirements of transporting live animals. A company representative was dispatched to supervise loading, while volunteers assisted with moving the dogs into the aircraft. The full loading process was completed in just over an hour.

The aircraft completed three stops, first in Salem before continuing on to Arlington and Spokane. Each segment was tightly managed, with limited ground time to ensure an efficient turnaround while maintaining the welfare of the animals.

All dogs arrived safely and were transferred to local rehoming organizations to begin placement with adoptive families.

What this means for ground support

While heartwarming, the mission underscores the operational complexity of live animal air transport, from coordinated ground handling and rapid loading to careful environmental control and time-sensitive routing - areas where ramp teams and cargo handlers play a critical role in ensuring safe, efficient delivery.