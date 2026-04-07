Fuel Costs Climb Amid Iran Conflict, Driving Airline and Ramp Disruptions

Jet fuel prices are climbing sharply worldwide, forcing airlines to cut capacity, raise fares and rethink operations as supply disruptions tied to conflict in the Middle East tighten global energy markets.

In the United States, aviation fuel prices moved significantly higher in March, with Jet A full-service averaging $7.64 per gallon, up 19.2% from February, according to iFlightPlanner data. Lower-48 pricing showed a similar jump, rising nearly 20% month over month.

Globally, the situation has escalated more dramatically. Jet fuel prices have surged from roughly $85–$90 per barrel to as high as $150–$200 in recent weeks, with some estimates placing U.S. jet fuel near $205 per barrel after nearly doubling since late February.

The spike is being driven largely by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has constrained oil flows and reduced available storage and distribution capacity. As a result, fuel availability is tightening in key regions, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Airlines adjust operations

Airlines are already responding with a mix of schedule cuts, fare increases and fuel surcharges as costs rise.

United Airlines plans to reduce flying by about 5% over the next two quarters, targeting off-peak and less profitable routes. Scandinavian Airlines has canceled around 1,000 flights, while Air New Zealand is cutting roughly 1,100 flights through early May.

Across Asia, carriers including Vietnam Airlines and AirAsia have reduced capacity and raised ticket prices, with some airlines reporting fare increases of 30% to 40% and fuel surcharges rising by as much as 20%.

In Europe, airlines are preparing contingency plans, with Lufthansa evaluating potential aircraft groundings and Ryanair warning of possible supply disruptions if the crisis persists into the summer.

At the same time, carriers globally are revising financial outlooks and introducing new pricing strategies. Air France-KLM, Cathay Pacific and multiple Asian airlines have increased fuel surcharges, while others are adjusting route networks or deferring growth plans.

Higher costs flow through to travelers

The impact is already reaching passengers. Airfares are rising alongside fuel costs, with ticket prices up about 24% year over year in early March, according to travel data provider OAG.

Airlines are increasingly embedding fuel costs into base fares or adding surcharges rather than listing them separately. Industry analysts expect prices to continue climbing as long as fuel markets remain volatile.

At the same time, capacity reductions, particularly on off-peak flights, are tightening available seats and further pushing up fares.

Operational pressure mounts

Fuel represents up to a quarter of airline operating costs, making the current spike particularly challenging for an industry that typically operates on thin margins.

Beyond pricing, the disruption is also exposing logistical challenges. Jet fuel requires specialized storage and handling, limiting stockpiling options and making supply chains more vulnerable to sudden shocks.

If current conditions persist, analysts warn the industry could face continued schedule disruptions, constrained capacity and prolonged cost pressure well into the summer travel season.

Why it matters for ground operations

For ground handlers and airport operators, rising fuel costs can translate into shifting flight schedules, increased last-minute changes and tighter turnaround windows as airlines optimize aircraft utilization. Reduced frequencies on marginal routes and higher aircraft utilization on core routes may also concentrate ramp activity into narrower peaks, increasing operational complexity on the ground.