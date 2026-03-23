Two Pilots Killed at LaGuardia Airport When Jet Collides with Port Authority Fire Truck

The Queens airport was ordered shut down entirely until 2 p.m. Monday as the crash is investigated by a raft of agencies.
By Rocco Parascandola
Source New York Daily News (TNS)
March 23, 2026

Two pilots were killed when a jet landing at LaGuardia Airport collided with a Port Authority fire truck, authorities said Monday.

The Queens airport was ordered shut down entirely until 2 p.m. Monday as the crash is investigated by a raft of agencies.

The Air Canada jet, arriving from Montreal, struck the fire truck, which was crossing the runway as it responded to an unrelated incident about 11:35 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities and reports.

The plane’s nose was sheared off from the impact, leaving the pilot and co-pilot dead. Their names were not immediately released.

Forty-one people — passengers, crew members and two Port Authority police officers — were taken to area hospitals, with 32 treated for minor injuries and the other nine more seriously hurt, authorities said.

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