NATA Launches Ramp Access Safety Certification for Non-Handling Personnel

ATA has introduced a new training credential aimed at airport personnel who need airside access but do not perform aircraft handling or operate ground support equipment.

The new Basic Apron Safety and Security – Ramp Access Only Certification expands the association’s Safety 1st Training Center to serve a broader group of workers who operate on or around the ramp, including transportation providers, mobile AOG maintenance teams, aircraft detailing companies, catering providers and certain FBO personnel.

According to NATA, the program is designed to provide foundational training in apron safety and security while reflecting the specific responsibilities of workers who require ramp access without carrying out hands-on operational ramp duties.

“The ramp environment includes a wide range of personnel whose responsibilities require airside access, even when they are not performing operational ramp functions,” said Steve Berry, vice president of education and safety at NATA. “The Ramp Access Only certification reflects that reality by expanding access to meaningful safety training and helping organizations better align credentials with the roles their employees perform.”

The curriculum covers general and business aviation basics, aircraft awareness and terminology, airport and apron safety practices, security awareness, workplace hazard recognition and core safety principles for active ramp environments.

NATA emphasized that the certification does not include on-the-job training or practical task evaluations and does not qualify personnel to perform aircraft ground handling or operate GSE. Employees with operational ramp responsibilities must still complete the full Basic Apron Safety and Security Certification, which includes practical and on-the-job training components.

“As aviation businesses continue to rely on a broader network of professionals working in and around the ramp environment, it is important that safety training evolves accordingly,” said Curt Castagna, president and CEO of NATA. “Expanding the Safety 1st Training Center with the Ramp Access Only certification gives companies a practical way to extend meaningful, industry-recognized training to personnel whose roles require ramp access, while reinforcing a stronger culture of safety across the airside environment.”

The new certification is now available through the Safety 1st Training Center. NATA also plans to highlight the program at Booth #275 during the upcoming Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference in Cleveland.