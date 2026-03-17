Air Travel Demand Set To Double by 2050, Raising Stakes for Infrastructure and Ground Operations

Global air passenger demand is expected to more than double by 2050, according to new long-term projections from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reinforcing the need for significant investment in airport infrastructure, ground handling capacity, and operational efficiency.

Under IATA’s mid-range scenario, demand will reach 20.8 trillion revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) by 2050, up from 9 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 3.1 percent. High- and low-growth scenarios project demand between 19.5 trillion and 21.9 trillion RPKs, depending on economic conditions, fuel trends, and capacity development.

“The outlook for air travel is positive. People want to travel and, under all our modeled scenarios, demand is expected to more than double by mid-century,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. “This underscores the need for policy frameworks that support efficient infrastructure development, market access, regulatory harmonization, and the clean energy transition.”

For ground support stakeholders, the projected growth highlights mounting pressure on airport infrastructure and ramp operations, particularly as traffic expansion outpaces facility development in many regions.

Growth will be concentrated in emerging markets, with Asia-Pacific and Africa expected to lead at 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent CAGR, respectively. Europe and North America will see more moderate growth at 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent. The fastest-growing corridors include intra-Africa, Africa–Asia Pacific, and intra-Asia Pacific markets.

IATA also noted a structural shift in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, with traffic not expected to fully return to its pre-pandemic GDP-aligned trajectory by 2050. At the same time, long-term growth is moderating compared to historical levels, reflecting increasing market maturity rather than weakening demand.

The projections are based on IATA’s econometric model incorporating data from more than 41,000 country pairs and over half a million observations, with GDP per capita identified as the most significant driver of demand.

Even with moderating growth rates, the scale of future passenger volumes points to a more complex and capacity-constrained operating environment—placing greater emphasis on efficient ground handling, automation, and infrastructure planning across the global aviation system.