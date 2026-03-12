Nimbl Partners With Safety Operating Systems to Expand Aviation Emergency Preparedness Resources

Nimbl has partnered with Safety Operating Systems (SOS), the aviation safety and emergency response firm founded by Captain John Cox, to expand access to professional emergency preparedness and response services for aircraft operators.

The collaboration integrates SOS’s subscription-based Emergency Response Plan (ERP) program into Nimbl’s manuals and safety management platform, allowing operators to access specialized crisis response tools, training and expert support through the system. The partnership aims to help aviation organizations strengthen incident preparedness and response capabilities across their operations.

SOS provides 24/7 emergency response support along with hands-on training, including onsite drills, real-time guidance during incidents and access to experienced aviation safety professionals. Through the agreement, Nimbl clients will receive a 10% discount on SOS services.

“Safety Operating Systems is renowned and respected for their dedication to global air safety,” said Clément Meersseman, vice president of strategic partnerships at Nimbl. “Their services align with Nimbl’s mission to help operators become safer and more prepared every day.”

The partnership reflects Nimbl’s broader effort to equip aviation operators with tools that support stronger risk management, crisis response and operational decision-making.

“In the ongoing quest to make aviation safer, having the right training, tools and experts can make a major difference,” said Cox. “Our partnership with Nimbl helps operators bring all of those elements together.”

Nimbl and SOS will host a joint educational seminar on emergency response planning during the Safety Standdown conference in Carlsbad, California, on May 28.

For ground operations teams and airport service providers, stronger emergency preparedness frameworks are increasingly important as safety management systems expand across the entire aviation ecosystem.