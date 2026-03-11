IATA Outlines Three Priorities for Global Air Cargo

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) identified three key priorities for the global air cargo industry: accelerating digitalization, strengthening global standards, and enhancing safety and security.

Speaking at the opening of the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Lima, Brendan Sullivan said the sector must focus on areas within its control as global supply chains face growing geopolitical and economic pressures.

“Air cargo plays a critical role in connecting businesses to global markets and keeping supply chains moving, even as the operating environment becomes more complex,” Sullivan said. “With so many external events impacting global supply chains, including tariff and geopolitical shocks, it is important that we work on building resilience in areas we can control or influence.”

Accelerating digitalization

IATA emphasized that fragmented data systems across the air cargo supply chain continue to create inefficiencies, particularly for high-volume segments such as e-commerce.

Sullivan said the industry’s transition to ONE Record represents a fundamental shift in how cargo data is shared and managed across the supply chain.

Beginning in January 2026, ONE Record became IATA’s preferred standard for end-to-end cargo data exchange. Airlines representing more than 70% of global air waybill volumes are on track to implement the system.

IATA said progress could be accelerated if more airlines and freight forwarders scale implementation, governments accept ONE Record data for regulatory filings, and technology providers deploy secure, interoperable platforms.

Strengthening global standards

IATA also called for stronger alignment around global standards to ensure cargo can move efficiently across borders.

One focus area is the growing number of state and operator variations related to the handling of dangerous goods. According to IATA, more than 1,200 variations now exist, adding complexity to an industry built on standardized safety practices.

Another concern is access to airport infrastructure. IATA noted that cargo carriers at several major hubs, including Bogotá, Dubai, Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport, often receive temporary or ad hoc slots rather than historic allocations.

Sullivan said slot allocation should follow the principles outlined in the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines to ensure access remains fair, transparent and non-discriminatory.

Safety and security

IATA also highlighted the need to strengthen safety and security frameworks as cargo supply chains evolve.

The association said modernization of ICAO Annex 18 is needed to ensure regulations reflect modern logistics operations and emerging risks, including undeclared dangerous goods and the misuse of lithium batteries.

In addition, IATA called for wider adoption of electronic cargo Consignment Security Declarations (e-CSD) to improve data accuracy, reduce manual processes and strengthen security oversight. The organization also urged greater alignment among government pre-loading advance cargo information programs.

“Safety and security are shared responsibilities across the entire cargo ecosystem,” Sullivan said. “Modernizing global frameworks and strengthening cooperation between governments and industry will be essential to ensuring that global trade continues to move safely and securely.”