Global GSE Lessor TCR to Be Acquired by Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire airport ground support equipment leasing specialist TCR from 3i Infrastructure plc. Members of TCR’s management team will also invest alongside GIP as part of the transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Headquartered in Brussels, TCR is the world’s largest independent lessor of airport ground support equipment, managing a global fleet that supports aircraft operations at more than 200 airports. The company works with a broad range of airline and airport customers through long-term contracts designed to support efficient and reliable ramp operations.

GIP said the acquisition reflects its long-term confidence in global aviation and its strategy of investing in essential infrastructure businesses with strong growth potential and resilient operating models.

“We are delighted to partner with TCR, the clear global leader in ground support equipment leasing,” said Michael McGhee, deputy chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners. “TCR combines mission-critical airport infrastructure with a highly scalable growth platform, led by an exceptional management team. We look forward to working closely with management to accelerate the company’s international expansion and further strengthen its position at the heart of the global aviation ecosystem.”