Albany International Airport Modernizes Fuel Operations with End-to-End Digital Workflow

Albany International Airport has implemented a fully digital fuel management workflow designed to improve visibility, accuracy and coordination across its fueling operations. Working with Million Air, which manages the airport’s fuel farm and into-plane fueling services, the Albany Airport Authority deployed new technology to modernize fuel inventory reconciliation while minimizing disruption to daily operations.

Previously, fuel reconciliation at Albany relied on a combination of digitally captured fuel ticket data and manual spreadsheet processes. Although transaction data was available through existing systems, reconciling scheduled fuel receipts, deliveries and aircraft uplifts required close coordination between the airport authority and its fuel operator, with limited real-time insight into potential variances until the close-out process was complete.

As fuel volumes increased and operations grew more complex, airport leaders sought a more streamlined and automated approach that could support accurate close-out procedures while improving transparency for stakeholders responsible for fuel oversight and financial reporting.

To address these needs, the airport authority and Million Air partnered with QT Technologies to introduce a digital reconciliation platform that integrates with existing ramp fueling data capture systems. The implementation followed a phased rollout, including a parallel run period to validate workflows and ensure data accuracy before transitioning the system into full production.

Today, Albany International Airport operates with a centralized, automated workflow for managing fuel inventory and reconciliation. The system captures ramp fueling activity in real time, ensuring that aircraft disbursements are immediately reflected in fuel inventory balances and ready for reconciliation. The integrated approach provides a clearer view of fuel activity across the operation, from the fuel farm to aircraft fueling, while reducing reliance on manual reconciliation processes.

“QT Vantage has significantly strengthened our fuel reconciliation and accounting processes,” said Margaret Herrmann, chief financial officer at the Albany Airport Authority. “By transforming what was previously a manual effort into a structured, system-driven workflow, we’ve improved visibility, consistency and confidence in our close-out reporting. The QT team has been a responsive and collaborative partner throughout the implementation.”

“QT Gateway has helped streamline our fueling operations at ALB, giving our teams a more consistent and efficient way to manage ramp activity and fueling data,” added Brian King, general manager at Million Air Albany. “Having real-time visibility into fueling activity has improved coordination across our operation and allows us to handle peak holiday schedules, diversions and callbacks with ease.”

According to QT Technologies, the project highlights the importance of collaboration between airport authorities, fuel operators and technology providers when introducing new operational systems.

“Albany International Airport and Million Air were deeply engaged throughout the implementation process,” said Jan Slunsky, vice president of new products and innovation at QT Technologies. “That collaboration allowed us to validate workflows in a real operational environment and deliver a reliable solution that supports both accuracy and efficiency at scale.”

With the digital system now fully integrated into daily operations, the Albany Airport Authority says it has strengthened operational oversight and positioned its fuel management processes for continued efficiency as activity grows.