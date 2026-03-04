Automated Baggage Handling System Planned For Denver International Airport Concourse Expansion

Denver International Airport will install a new automated baggage handling system in Concourse A as part of the concourse’s ongoing expansion, a project designed to streamline baggage movement and improve operational efficiency.

The system, supplied and integrated by Daifuku, will include thousands of feet of conveyor equipment and eight makeup units to automate baggage flow from the concourse’s center core to module 10 west. Once completed in the second quarter of 2027, the upgraded system is expected to simplify baggage movement, reduce handling errors and support smoother passenger and aircraft turnaround operations.

Construction of the system will take place in phases, beginning with structural steel framing followed by the installation of conveyor equipment. Work will start with modules five through 10 before continuing with modules one through four. The project builds on earlier improvements that enhanced baggage transfer and sorting between the concourse’s tarmac level and basement systems.

Airport partners say the integrated system will support Denver International Airport’s long-term growth plans, including its goal of accommodating 100 million passengers annually by 2030, while helping ensure baggage operations remain reliable and efficient as passenger volumes increase.