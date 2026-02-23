New Charging Approach Highlights Infrastructure Opportunities for Airport Electrification

As airports continue expanding electric ground support equipment (eGSE) fleets and electric vehicle charging, electrical infrastructure constraints remain one of the most significant barriers to deployment. Limited electrical capacity, costly upgrades and operational disruptions have slowed electrification efforts across both ramp operations and parking facilities.

Zevtron, a Carlsbad, California-based EV charging technology provider, has introduced a charging system designed to operate using existing parking facility lighting circuits. The approach leverages electrical capacity freed up when airports converted to LED lighting, allowing chargers to be installed without requiring new electrical panels, feeders, or major construction.

The system combines existing lighting circuits with a smart pedestal that includes an integrated breaker and load-balancing software. This allows multiple chargers to operate safely from available electrical capacity while minimizing installation complexity. The platform also distributes power dynamically across connected chargers and enables charging sessions to be scheduled based on vehicle dwell time.

“This is a very exciting technology that could be a real difference maker for U.S. airports,” said John Groden, vice president of airports for Parking Concepts Inc. and president of the Airport Ground Transportation Association. He noted the potential to reduce deployment costs and timelines while minimizing operational disruption.

While the technology is initially focused on airport parking facilities, it reflects a broader shift in how airports are approaching electrification infrastructure. Many airports face electrical capacity limitations not only in parking garages, but also on ramps, at gates, and in equipment staging areas. Installing new electrical service or upgrading panels to support eGSE charging can be costly and time-consuming, particularly at older facilities.

By repurposing existing electrical capacity, airports may be able to accelerate electrification initiatives without waiting for large-scale infrastructure upgrades. Intelligent load management, circuit-level protection, and software-driven charging prioritization are becoming increasingly important as airports scale electric fleets.

Airport electrification is expected to continue accelerating as airlines, ground handlers and airport operators work to meet sustainability targets and reduce emissions. Technologies that maximize the use of existing electrical infrastructure could play an important role in supporting the transition while controlling costs and minimizing operational impact.