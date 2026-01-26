Move over, Atlanta: A new airport has been declared the busiest in the U.S.

For the first time since 2020, a new airport has become the country’s busiest.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport has outranked Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to preliminary data from the Federal Aviation Administration. Hartsfield-Jackson had held that position since 2020.

With 857,392 aircrafts landing or taking off, O’Hare saw a more than 10.5% jump in air travel in 2025 when compared to 2024.

“This is more than a statistic, it’s a statement about Chicago’s momentum,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “From the runways of O’Hare to the neighborhoods across our city, Chicago is building, growing, and leading. We are open for business, open to the world, and once again setting the pace for the nation.”

Other airports that made up the top five after combining number of airplanes taking off and landing are:

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 807,625

3. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport: 741,286

4. Denver International Airport: 707,268

5. Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport: 586,821